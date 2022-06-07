The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Tuesday, June 7

good morning hoddlers and happy tuesday.

How I used to love watching Mousa Dembele play for Tottenham, gliding on the pitch, the ball seemingly glued to his foot. I wonder if that is how Eric Dier must have felt playing alongside him.

If you take it from his latest instagram, it seems as if it is.

It’s great to see Dembele back on the [garden] pitch, tearing up lillies, taking names [and tulips].

This must be one of the perks of being shockingly snubbed from the English squad. But playing alongside Dembele is probably a better use of time. I mean, it’s Mousa Dembele.

But I have a question: Who was the third player to be #TeamDier for this 3v3?

And another question: Who did #TeamDier play against?

Moose will never be forgotten and how many years did Tottenham spend in the midfield wilderness seeking his replacement? Oh, how they must miss him.

Now, I know what you all are thinking and I agree: Dembele counts as two players in this 3v3. So my guess is Dier and Moose took on three poor saps, and Dier sat back and watched as Dembele ripped everyone else apart with his silky smooth feet.

I don’t think I will ever forget what it was like to watch Moose play.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Astral Plane, by The Modern Lovers

And now for your links:

Alasdair Gold on the partnership Antonio Conte would like to recreate with Alessandro Bastoni

The Athletic ($$): Crypto token touted by Inter Milan and Croatian players ‘turned to dust’

James Milner signs one-year contract with Liverpool

Transfer news: Cardiff City reportedly ramp up efforts to sign Gareth Bale

Gareth Southgate says threat of racist abuse ‘another layer’ to player penalty selections