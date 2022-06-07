Steven Bergwijn moves closer to the door as Ajax and Spurs negotiate

Well, that didn’t take long now did it?

Tottenham Hotspur and Ajax are nearing a deal that will see Dutch international Steven Bergwijn head across the channel to join the Eredivisie champions. This comes from Dutch reporter Mike Verweij, who seems to think the clubs are meeting in the middle on the fee.

De verwachting is dat #Ajax met Spurs een deal kan sluiten over #Bergwijn voor 22 miljoen euro vast en 3 miljoen aan bonussen. — Mike Verweij (@MikeVerweij) June 7, 2022

I mentioned yesterday that Spurs valuation was around €30m while Ajax had an initial bid of €17m rejected. Ajax have been persistent in this chase and weren’t about to stop their pursuit, especially with Fabrizio Romano saying multiple clubs are interested. Despite that, this move makes the most sense for all parties involved.

This isn’t a done deal, of course. Verweij is pretty reliable but this isn’t notice of an official bid. None of the Spurs beat writers have confirmed this but Alasdair Gold and Dan Kilpatrick have both said in recent weeks that this move is going to happen, regardless of whether it’s Ajax or not.

It is a shame that Bergwijn can’t get more minutes as he’s a solid attacker, but Dejan Kulusevski’s quick emergence in this squad all but closed the door on his chance. Bergwijn needs first team minutes and, even more so, a place where he can start every match. Ajax ticks all thoes boxes plus he’ll be returning to his home nation.

Right now, this is just a matter of when, not if, this happens.