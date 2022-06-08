DONE DEAL: Fraser Forster becomes Tottenham’s second summer signing

Tottenham Hotspur’s transfer window has seen the second free agent sign to join the club. After signing Ivan Perisic to open the summer transfer window, the club announced today that goalkeeper Fraser Forster has joined Spurs on a free transfer after leaving Southampton.

Although, this wasn’t the first transfer signing of the summer for Tottenham, it’s also likely to be among the least consequential in terms of on-pitch impact. Forster (34) is coming as a clear backup to Hugo Lloris, replacing Pierluigi Gollini, who returns to Atalanta after completing his season-long loan. Forster is... well, he’s fine. He’s an experienced Premier League quality keeper (134 starts for Southhampton) who is English and home-grown, and in that role, he helps Spurs significantly by giving Spurs another open slot in European competition for a foreign-born player. That might be just as important as anything he’ll do in the early rounds of the domestic cups or as Hugo’s injury or illness replacement. And considering how good Tottenham’s defense is already if he does have to play a lot maybe there won’t be that many saves to make anyway.

Details of Forster’s contract were not known at the time of his signing. It’s unlikely to be that remarkable.

It’s a rather inauspicious way to begin what promises to be an absolutely bonkers and exciting summer transfer window, but also this is the second free agent signing of the summer with the club making moves early in the window. Hopefully, it’s an indication that Spurs are going to get most of their business done in the first few weeks of the summer window.

Welcome to Tottenham, Fraser Forster!