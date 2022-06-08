The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Wednesday, June 8

good morning and happy tuesday, hoddlers.

We can all agree that life isn’t easy for a Tottenham fan, right? And that the last few years have been a little troubling, right?

First Poch is sacked. Then Mourinho. Then Mason’s glorious interim tenure. Then Nuno. Now Conte. What a ride, eh?

Now that we’re in agreeance, let’s talk about baseball. (Don’t worry baseballphobes, it connects!)

After a mediocre three years and in the middle of a 12-game losing streak (as of this writing ....) the Los Angeles Angels sacked World Series-winning manager Joe Maddon. The Joe Maddon who spent the early years of his career in Anaheim, grew into notoriety with the Tampa Bay Rays and ended the 100-plus year title drought of the Chicago Cubs.

But the Angels couldn’t even get a World Series out of him. And now it seems it’s going to be 14 years without a playoff victory - for you football fans out there, imagine winning the Champions League only to not win a European match again (or heck - even reach continental competition).

Those 13 years include every single year Mike Trout has been in the league. And it includes every year Shohei Ohtani has been in the league. Then there’s Albert Pujols, CJ Wilson, Anthony Rendon. And let’s not forget the mayor of Anaheim who was forced to resign over the Angel Stadium corruption scandal.

It’s been an unfortunate 13 years. And just in these last few months Doug Wilson resigned as GM of the San Jose Sharks, Aaron Rodgers fjfljlsdj and the Phoenix Suns (let’s not talk about it).

All this is to say: Sports are the worst when things aren’t going your way. And wow, things have not gone my way for quite some bakers-dozen years. Yes there have been good times, but what for?

I used to think the Poch’s Spurs were my hope. Then the Sharks made it to the West Conference Finals. The Suns no longer became a laughingstock, only to become a meme instead. And the Angels went from 10 games above .500 to a losing record.

But in Conte I trust.

Save me, Antonio Conte. You are my only hope.

