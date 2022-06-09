The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Thursday, June 9

good thursday and happy morning, hoddlers.
We can all agree that Tottenham’s sash kit is iconic, right? You know, the one with the sash.
That was a good year, and Harry Kane looks so young in their promotional spots.
And in the spirit of home kits being revealed this week, I wanted to take a moment to appreciate a club that will be donning the sash next season: Stoke City.
Take a closer look at the details.— Stoke City Store (@scfc_store) June 2, 2022
Especially the back neck #SCFC
Now that is a sash. And a button-up collar? Hot damn!
It looks like Stoke City are throwing it way back to the 70s with this retro kit
Stoke are known for playing in their trademark red stripe kits - they even won the 1972 FA Cup in them. But vertical stripes have nothing on a diagonal stripe, because a diagonal stripe is a sash.
Plus it’s a very clean-looking kit. The sponsor’s colorway blends in nicely with the sash colours, the manufacturer’s logo does not conflict with it and Stoke even have a handsome looking throwback crest in the upper-left chest.
That white sash is one of two away kits for Stoke this coming season - the other being a clean black kit featuring an embossed pattern of the “Fetty Cross” (from the city’s coat of arms).
And here’s the best part of the kits (other than the sash): Fans have the option to purchase the kit with or without the sponsor.
The shirts come out to £48.00 with or without the sponsor, but nixing the sponsor from the shirt really makes the sash look even sashier. It is a great away kit.
