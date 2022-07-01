The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur open thread for Friday, July 1

good morning all.

If recent transfer rumours are to believed, there is plenty to look forward to this coming month at Tottenham.

For all we know, the club could announce the signing of Richarlison before many of you wake up in the morning. Perhaps Djed Spence and Clement Lenglet will follow soon.

If Antonio Conte does indeed get his way, then he will see plenty of players trickle in for his preseason training beginning this coming week.

Returning players will have to come in soon, though, because Tottenham depart for their South Korean tour on July 9. Who is ready to see non-Heung-min Son players look on as Sonny is swarmed by throngs of fans?

The Spurs men’s team will then travel to Israel for a preseason match against Roma.

Here is what Tottenham’s preseason fixture list looks like this month: vs. K-League XI (13 July), vs. Erika Lamela’s Sevilla (16 July), vs. Rangers (23 July), vs. Jose Mourinho’s Roma (30 July).

Get ready for a busy month. The Premier League season is right around the corner, and Fabio Paratici is cooking.

