DONE DEAL: Tottenham Hotspur sign Richarlison on permanent transfer from Everton

Tottenham Hotspur’s search for attacking depth has come to an end with a massive splash of cash.

Spurs and Everton have announced the official transfer of Brazilian international attacker Richarlison. This comes after lengthy transfer negotiations that started toward the beginning of June.

Welcome, @richarlison97! #WelcomeRicharlison — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 1, 2022

The deal isn’t cheap by any stretch. Reports are that Tottenham have paid £50 million, plus another £10 million in add-ons. Everton had a valuation of £60 million, so we’ll have to see how attainable those add-ons are.

Richarlison is expected to be a utility player in the attacking band. Given that Antonio Conte rode the second half of the season with Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son and Dejan Kulusevski, the need for depth in the strangest World Cup year was clear as can be. Spurs will have numerous mid-week matches in the run up to the winter World Cup in Qatar, meaning depth will be more than necessary. It had been rumored that Spurs could send one of Harry Winks or Lucas Moura the other way, but it appears Everton just took the cash instead. Moura, who has one year remaining on his deal, may run it down but also provide depth with his fellow Brazilian.

This is the kind of move a club needs to make to compete. Injuries and exhaustion happen, so having a player that can provide minutes for any of the three main attackers in Conte’s system is a huge plus. It also appears that Spurs aren’t done yet, but there’s plenty of time to report on other comings and goings.

Welcome to Tottenham Hotspur, Richarlison!