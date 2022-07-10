Son Heung-Min welcomed his Tottenham teammates to Korea, and then gave them all a gift

Tottenham Hotspur landed in Seoul on Sunday ahead of their first ever preseason tour of the Korean peninsula, and they were greeted as rock stars. Spurs star and Korea native Son Heung-Min was at the Incheon International Airport to welcome his teammates to his home country, and the large crowd behind him erupted as they walked into the concourse.

I’m not sure I’ve ever seen Tottenham welcomed like this when arriving in a foreign country. It’s incredible.

A mind-blowing welcome



Thank you, Seoul pic.twitter.com/L50ttJgksc — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 10, 2022

Sonny is a gargantuan public figure in Korea with a fame that rivals that of K-pop stars, and Tottenham has been the beneficiary of some of that fame. Spurs are the most supported Premier League team in Korea, and Sonny by far the most popular sports figure. He’s almost certainly going to retire as the best ever Korean footballer and as one of the best ever Korean athletes. Spurs coming to play two preseason matches in Korea is a huge event, and it shows just from the number of people who turned up in an airport to watch a jet-lagged English football team disembark from a plane.

But the thing about Sonny — and this isn’t a surprise to anyone reading this, I know — is that he’s one of the nicest and most humble people. Tottenham coming to his country means a lot to him, and in true Sonny style, he made his appreciation known. According to reports in Korean media, Sonny left a gift and a wonderful note of appreciation and thanks to each of his teammates and staffers in their hotel rooms expressing his gratitude.

토트넘 스텝이랑 얘들에게 쏘니가 선물 돌렸나봐 진짜 편지 넘 감동이고 사랑스러움 그잡채

진짜 예쁨 받을 수 밖에 없다..안 사랑하는 법 몰라 pic.twitter.com/mLKGW9KGHk — 치즈 (@_cheeze__) July 10, 2022

Is there a more perfect person on this planet than Son Heung-Min? I posit: no.

Tottenham trained at the Suwon World Cup Stadium on Sunday. They will face a team of K-League All-Stars in their first preseason match on Wednesday (kickoff time: 7:00 a.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. BST), and will face Erik Lamela and Sevilla on Saturday.