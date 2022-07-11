Reports: Tottenham and Sevilla negotiating for Sergio Reguilon

Out of the small group of Tottenham Hotspur players that Antonio Conte left behind in London when the team flew to South Korea, the one that took fans the most by surprise is Sergio Reguilon. Sure, there had been murmurs that the club might be looking to offload Reggie now that they had signed Ivan Perisic, but I’m not sure anyone expected that he’d be left off the plane. That was a real statement of intent from Antonio Conte, and suggested that the club might be actively looking to offload the Spanish fullback.

Now, we might have a glimmer of where he could be heading. Samuelson Silva, writing for Spanish publication Relevo, says that Tottenham are in negotiations with Sevilla to return Reguillon to Spain this summer.

El Sevilla trabaja en la cesión de Reguilón con el Tottenham.



Por otro lado, Augustinsson está muy cerca del Aston Villa en calidad de cedido, que tendrá opción de compra según @muchodeportecom.



As you might expect, there’s not a lot of THERE there — no mention of transfer fee or wages, just a general statement that they’re “working on it.” And yet, there’s a level of plausibility here. For starters, Reggie returning to Spain makes a ton of sense — he came from Real Madrid and there’s every expectation that he could land on his feet back in La Liga; he’s a capable player, just not a good fit for Antonio Conte.

But also, the second part of that tweet is suggestive. Sevilla are reportedly in final negotiations to send LB Ludwig Augustinsson to Aston Villa on loan, and the suggestion is that Reguilon would be Augustinsson’s replacement. It would make sense!

This would actually be a decent place for Reggie to end up. Not only does Sevilla play pretty good football — they finished fourth in La Liga last season and qualified for the Champions League — but Reguilon would reunite with our old friend Erik Lamela.

We’ll see where this goes. The links aren’t super strong, but there’s a ton of smoke around Reguilon leaving for SOMEWHERE this summer, and being left off the plane is a pretty strong indication that either Reggie’s not wanted or he’s actively involved in a potential transfer.