Japhet Tanganga eyes loan move to AC Milan, after rejecting other offers

Tottenham’s summer window consisted of five signings before the pre-season tour began. Knowing the beginning of the transfer window would see Spurs bring in some heavy artillery to prepare for a deep run in four competitions, now management has to find ways to offload players who may not see the most game time under Antonio Conte.

One of those players rumored to be seeking a loan move for more first-team football is Japhet Tanganga. The 23-year-old academy graduate has been a Spurs player since 2009, seeing his first senior football game come against Liverpool under Jose Mourinho.

Tanganga has the durability to play in multiple positions in the defense, starting as a right-back and working his way to be one of the three center-backs. Tanganga appeared in 11 Premier League matches this previous season, starting 10. His most memorable moment of the season was his tussle with Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha, which resulted in a red card, during the early days of the Nuno Espirito Santo days.

Since the arrival of Conte, Tanganga has found himself strapped to the bench for most of the season. He would make an occasional substitution appearance but it was enough to show fans that maybe a move elsewhere would be beneficial for the young center half.

Although he has taken part in the early stages of Spurs pre-season journeys in South Korea, even showing off his condition levels on the intense first day of training, Tanganga wants regular football for his career.

Having been rumored of a loan move to newly-promoted Bournemouth, Tanganga sees his future following the likes of another English center-back in Fikayo Tomori.

According to Daniele Longo of the Calcio Mercato, AC Milan and Tanganga are in contact about a move to send the Englishmen on loan to the Italian champions.

Il #Tottenham apre al prestito con diritto di #Tanganga: contatto tra il #Milan e l’entourage del difensore anche oggi. Il centrale inglese ha rifiutato il #Bournemouth che sta virando su Tuanzebe — Daniele Longo (@86_longo) July 12, 2022

This rumor is to be taken lightly as it's not one of the big named journalists tweeting out that the clubs and Tanganga’s representatives have been speaking about a possible loan move.

Either way, this move would be great for Tanganga to get a fresh start and clean up the crowded center-back department that might see more moves coming through Hotspur Way.