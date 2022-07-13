The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Wednesday, July 13

good morning hoddlers, and coming to you from a stormy Washington!

Yes, we have reached our destination - it is the end of the Heung-min Son countdown. We’ve seen some good goals, we’ve celebrated some great goals. But now, it’s time to celebrate some fantastic goals.

Our three criteria again: how good the goal looked (to me), the impact it had on the game and the impact on the season.

For those who can’t watch these embeds, click on the hyperlinks with the goals to watch the Tottenham highlights video.

5. Third goal vs. Aston Villa (Match Week 32)

What a dominant display from Sonny during this match. Three shots, three goals needed to sink Steven Gerrard’s Villa.

Like we saw so much from the second half this past season, Dejan Kulusevski had a big role to play. The Swede sat down defender Tyrone Mings, teeing up Sonny perfectly to one-touch it in the back of the net. He makes it look so easy!

4. Arsenal (Match Week 22)

A belated Match Week 22. If Spurs were going to clinch Top Four, they had to beat Arsenal at home. They just had to.

And it was a great match, too. A Harry Kane brace in the first half and a Rob Holding red card? You just love to see it.

But what I loved seeing even more was Son’s goal in the 47th minute to clinch Arsenal’s humiliation.

Kane did a lot of work here with holding up the ball and wrestling his way forward in the penalty box. A desperate poke-of-the-toe from Gabriel sent the ball right to Son who proceeded to bury it. What a chaotic scene of events and what horrible defending from Arsenal.

It was a great way to start the second half of that North London Derby win.

3. Liverpool (Match Week 36)

Tottenham may not have reached Top Four without a draw here, and Liverpool would have come in second if they won. But Tottenham did reach the Top Four and Liverpool did not win the league.

A huge part of that is because of Sonny’s goal in the second half. Harry Kane attracted a lot of attention outside Liverpool’s penalty box and found Ryan Sessegnon in so much space to his left. Cue the cross, cue the goal and the screams from the Tottenham away fans!

2. Second Goal vs. Norwich (Match Week 38)

The goal that clinched the Golden Boot, how could you not love it? Sonny’s teammates were pushing him on, he had one more left in him. They knew it.

He collects the ball from a free kick, keeps it to himself, brushes off the Norwich defender and finds himself with just enough space to score an absolute worldie. I’ve always thought Son’s best goals were these “instinctive” goals, where he didn’t have so much time on the ball to make a decision. I feel this is a great example of that.

But more importantly - look at that celebration. Our boy hero jumps into the arms Ben Davies, everyone runs towards him! Just look at how much it meant to him.

1. Second goal vs. Leicester (Match Week 35)

What a goal, oh my word. It was a goal so good that Antonio Conte waved his hands to cool himself off. It was that hot of a goal.

A gorgeous, curling strike right into the top-left corner.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg put his hands on his head in disbelief. Emerson Royal, delirious, delightedly runs with Sonny. There’s nothing better than this.

