Tottenham Hotspur vs. K-League All-Stars: game time, open thread, and how to watch friendly online

It’s here! After two months with no football, Tottenham Hotspur are back in action today at the Seoul Olympic Stadium in South Korea. Okay, so it’s only a friendly match against a team of all-stars from the K-League, but it’s still the first chance Spurs fans have to get a look at Tottenham’s new signings under Antonio Conte.

For those not aware, Tottenham are on their international preseason tour to South Korea, home to Son Heung-Min. This is their first friendly match, and they’ll take on Erik Lamela and Sevilla on Saturday.

Antonio Conte has said that he plans to give everyone 45 minutes of match time in this opening friendly. Maybe that means swapping out the entire team at halftime, or maybe Conte will be more creative, who knows. We know that Ivan Perisic will not play tomorrow as he works on his fitness and that Dejan Kulusevski is a doubt after leaving training on Monday with a slight injury. But maybe we’ll see Troy Parrott, or Pape Matar Sarr, or some of the other fringe players who are hoping to impress!

Don’t take too much from this match, it’s about fitness and not about competition. But in all other respects. HOORAY FOOTBALL IS BACK!

If you want to watch this match, you have two options. If you’re in the United States and have cable you can watch it (somehow) on CBS Sports Network. Everywhere else, it’s streamed on SpursPLAY, Tottenham’s new premium streaming service.

NOTE: please do not post links to illegal streams in the comments or allude to where people can find them. Illegal streams are bad and get us in trouble. Violators will be banned and comments nuked.

How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur vs. K-League All-Stars

Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Kickoff: 7:00 a.m. ET, 12:00 p.m. BST, 8:00 p.m. Korea

TV: CBS Sports Network (USA), not televised (UK)

Streaming: SpursPLAY (£)