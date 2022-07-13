DONE DEAL: Spurs Women sign Ramona Petzelberger from Aston Villa

It’s funny how things change—just a few months ago Ramona Petzelberger dashed Spurs Women’s remaining Champions League dreams with her last-minute goal for Aston Villa. Today, she donned a lily white kit and signed a contract that will keep her with Spurs Women until 2024.

Petzelberger is an experienced and versatile midfielder who also provides an upside in attack. She spent the beginning and middle of her career with Bayer Leverkusen and SGS Essen in Germany, as well as with the German U17-20 teams. In the 2021-22 season, Petzelberger was a bright point in an otherwise underwhelming Aston Villa attack. Notably, she looks pretty good in the air—her goal against us was her second headed goal in two games. With Kit Graham and Ria Percival still out, she’ll provide a key creative option in our midfield, and hopefully get on the end of a few set pieces.

“It’s great to have Ramona on board,” said Rehanne Skinner. “Her technical capability and creativity has been notable in the WSL over the last two seasons. She is a positive character that is committed to driving us forward as a team and her quality will certainly help elevate our midfield.”

Petzelberger’s move comes after Aston Villa were unable to make her a suitable offer for a new contract. Earlier this summer, BBC Journalist Emma Sanders reported Petzelberger’s desire to play Champions League football, amidst interest from Tottenham and Manchester United.

Since her signing, Petzelberger has spoken again about her desire to qualify for the Champions League with Spurs. She’s on a 2 year contract, so maybe we’ll see Ramona’s dreams (and mine) come to fruition.