The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Thursday, July July 14

good morning everyone - you certainly have to know what josh keeley looks like by now.

Is it me, or is it getting hot in here? And hot out here?

It’s hot everywhere.

The temperatures are up, humidity is X% and your hoddler-in-chief has got his ice machine working overtime right now.

That’s because its summertime for us northern-hemispherists. And some of us are taking drastic measures to cool off. Take a look at this black bear from Massachussetts.

A black bear in Massachusetts was caught on camera trying to cool off in a backyard fishpond until a koi carp scared it away. pic.twitter.com/O7X1qimEDL — The Associated Press (@AP) July 14, 2022

Look how happy that bear is. For your northeastern-American hoddlers, I bet you understand that bear’s relief when she waded into the koi pond.

And it deserves to be happy. I mean it probably spent all day doing non-koi pond activities such as sleeping, walking, hunting, scavenging. The poor bear needed a break.

I can’t say I’m a fan of the koi carp who scared it off, though. The several-hundred pound (or kilogram for you metricists) clearly was no threat to the fishies.

I do hope it got a bit of respite in the water, though. It is quite hot right now.

Stay cool out there everyone, and hydrate.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Santé, by Stromae

And now for your links:

