Djedline Day: Tottenham have “breakthrough” in Spence negotiations

After what feels like months of constant negotiations with Middlesbrough, Tottenham Hotspur might finally be getting their man. Both David Ornstein of The Athletic and John Percy of The Telegraph are reporting that Spurs and Boro have made a “breakthrough” in negotiations for the signing of right wingback Djed Spence.

Negotiations are expected to finalize as soon as Friday, and a medical could happen on that same day.

Breakthrough in talks today in Tottenham’s £15m pursuit of Middlesbrough wing-back Djed Spence. Finer details to be concluded on Friday. (I’ll hold my hands up, jumped the gun on this last week). #thfc #mfc — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) July 14, 2022

There aren’t a whole lot of details on what this breakthrough actually is. We know that Boro were trying to hold out for a £20m fee, and there were suggestions they were also pushing for a sell-on fee as well. We don’t know much about what the actual terms of the deal are, and those may or may come out in due course.

However, this is important for Spurs’ future. Not only is Spence a promising young wingback, he’s also homegrown and English, which will help alleviate any pressure Spurs have in registering a full complement of players for Champions League this season.

But finally, some movement on this deal! Spence won’t be joining the team for their Korean preseason tour, but who knows, if things get done in time perhaps he’ll be able to fly out and join them when they visit Israel for a friendly against Rangers on July 23.

It’s not quite Return of the Djedi, but it’s close!