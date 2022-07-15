The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Friday, July 15

goodoooo morning all.

I was quite taken with the lead image for the day’s hoddle.

Looking at a photograph of Ryan Sessegnon holding at least three (where’s the fourth?) football boots in his hand drew me a little bit nostalgic.

Specifically it brought me back to my own footballing days. I don’t play the sport anymore, I was never any good at it. I played it for a few years then pursued tennis only (which was the right choice).

But looking at this picture fills me with sweet memories of my childhood, playing on the football pitch. Just before soccer season in the US, my mom would take me and my siblings to the local store. We would get shin pads (uncomfortable), cleats (cool!) and soccer balls (even more cool!).

I loved trying on football boots. I loved the way they looked, how they felt. I was never good enough to get the really good kinds, so I got the not-as-bad kinds that gave me blisters within twenty minutes on the pitch.

And I loved getting the soccer ball. That must have been my favourite thing as a kid, because every kid would bring their ball to soccer practice. I always felt so confident with mine. I always felt I had an edge on the other kids if we were practicing with my soccer ball.

So let’s get nostalgic on this friday! Do any of you have footballing memories? Do share!

Fitzie’s track of the day: Don’t Pass Me By, by The Beatles

