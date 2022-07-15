Report: Djedical in for medical

The time is near. Multiple reliable sources (including Fabrizio Romano, Lyall Thomas, and Alasdair Gold) are now reporting Djed Spence is at Hotspur Way to undertake a medical before a permanent transfer to Tottenham Hotspur.

Djed Spence is currently at The Lodge at Hotspur Way, awaiting his medical which will be either later this morning or early this afternoon Spurs have got a great deal here, and Middlesbrough if he fulfils his potential. More details and the fee below. https://t.co/JUPx8hSd6s — Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) July 15, 2022

While Paratici and co have moved swiftly this summer to secure their targets, this transfer has felt more like the classic Spurs modus operandi: a bit of a topsy turvy saga as Middlesbrough set a steep asking price and reportedly asked for numerous clauses, while Spurs apparently started to look at alternatives (including some tenuous links with Spurs alumni, Kyle Walker-Peters).

Thankfully, as Dustin reported yesterday, it appears a breakthrough has occurred. The fee is said to be an initial payment of £12.5 million with around £7 of add-ons; earlier on in the window there were amounts in the range of £20-25 million being floated, which some in the writer’s room (myself included) felt was a touch on the exspencesive side. Levy is gonna Levy though, and the supposed final deal looks a steal.

This is a young, talented, homegrown player in a position of need, that Conte is said to admire - and for less than £20 million! What’s not to like?

To Djed is to do. Hold on to your hats, folks.