Report: Djedical in for medical

Multiple sources confirm Spence transfer nearing completion

Huddersfield Town v Nottingham Forest - Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The time is near. Multiple reliable sources (including Fabrizio Romano, Lyall Thomas, and Alasdair Gold) are now reporting Djed Spence is at Hotspur Way to undertake a medical before a permanent transfer to Tottenham Hotspur.

While Paratici and co have moved swiftly this summer to secure their targets, this transfer has felt more like the classic Spurs modus operandi: a bit of a topsy turvy saga as Middlesbrough set a steep asking price and reportedly asked for numerous clauses, while Spurs apparently started to look at alternatives (including some tenuous links with Spurs alumni, Kyle Walker-Peters).

Thankfully, as Dustin reported yesterday, it appears a breakthrough has occurred. The fee is said to be an initial payment of £12.5 million with around £7 of add-ons; earlier on in the window there were amounts in the range of £20-25 million being floated, which some in the writer’s room (myself included) felt was a touch on the exspencesive side. Levy is gonna Levy though, and the supposed final deal looks a steal.

This is a young, talented, homegrown player in a position of need, that Conte is said to admire - and for less than £20 million! What’s not to like?

To Djed is to do. Hold on to your hats, folks.

