Djed Before Dawn: Spence passes Tottenham medical, signing imminent

Not that anyone expected Djed Spence’s medical at Tottenham Hotspur’s training facility to poorly, but there’s good news: it didn’t! Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed that Spence is set to sign for Tottenham Hotspur after completing the medical at Hotspur Way. It’s possible that he could be announced as a Tottenham player as soon as this weekend, despite the team currently playing friendlies in South Korea.

Djed Spence has just completed his medical in London. He’s gonna sign his long-term contract as Tottenham player, just waiting for final details and official contracts. Here we go confirmed. ⚪️ #THFC



Middlesbrough will receive £12.5m fixed fee plus add-ons, bit less than £20m. pic.twitter.com/OJpS7dZq4k — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2022

The deal’s a pretty good one in the end: reports are suggesting that Spence is joining Spurs on an initial fee of £12.5m, with various escalators based on his performance, Tottenham’s league finish, and his England national team career. If Spurs pay out everything, the deal won’t be higher than £19.5m.

Spence has a ton of raw tools, but he’s unproven at the Premier League level. What he does have is a ton of potential, and a “fullback whisperer” of a manager in Antonio Conte that can get the most out of him if anyone can. Is this a slam-dunk of a signing? Maybe, maybe not. But it’s a good bet in these circumstances and in this market.

And just think of all the awesome Dad jokes we’ll get to make for as long as he’s here! We’ve got this Djed to rights.