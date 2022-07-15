 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Djed Before Dawn: Spence passes Tottenham medical, signing imminent

No, we are NOT tired of the puns.

By Dustin George-Miller
/ new
Huddersfield Town v Nottingham Forest - Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Not that anyone expected Djed Spence’s medical at Tottenham Hotspur’s training facility to poorly, but there’s good news: it didn’t! Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed that Spence is set to sign for Tottenham Hotspur after completing the medical at Hotspur Way. It’s possible that he could be announced as a Tottenham player as soon as this weekend, despite the team currently playing friendlies in South Korea.

The deal’s a pretty good one in the end: reports are suggesting that Spence is joining Spurs on an initial fee of £12.5m, with various escalators based on his performance, Tottenham’s league finish, and his England national team career. If Spurs pay out everything, the deal won’t be higher than £19.5m.

Spence has a ton of raw tools, but he’s unproven at the Premier League level. What he does have is a ton of potential, and a “fullback whisperer” of a manager in Antonio Conte that can get the most out of him if anyone can. Is this a slam-dunk of a signing? Maybe, maybe not. But it’s a good bet in these circumstances and in this market.

And just think of all the awesome Dad jokes we’ll get to make for as long as he’s here! We’ve got this Djed to rights.

