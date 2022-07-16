Tottenham Hotspur vs. Sevilla friendly: game time, open thread, and how to watch online

Tottenham Hotspur are back in meaningless preseason action today, taking on La Liga side Sevilla in Seoul, South Korea as part of Spurs’ preseason tour of the country.

We know a couple of things about the roster — Fraser Forster and Yves Bissouma are both out after testing positive for COVID-19, meaning they’ve had to spend almost all of their time in Korea stuck in their hotel rooms with nothing to do but watch Korean TV. That blows, there’s only so many times you can watch Squid Game.

In better news, Dejan Kulusevski and Ben Davies are set to participate in the match after missing the first game against the K-League All Stars with small injuries.

But all of that is secondary to this: ERIK LAMELA IS BAAAAAAAAACK! Tottenham’s shithouse king is set for his first match against his old team, and he’s been posting on social media about how excited he is to see his Tottenham friends again.

This is your open thread for this match. Remember: this is a friendly. Don’t take things too seriously. It’s not about the win, it’s about match fitness and getting in the swing of things.

If you want to watch this match, you have two options. If you’re in the United States and have cable you can watch it (somehow) on CBS Sports Network. Everywhere else, it’s streamed on SpursPLAY, Tottenham’s new premium streaming service.

NOTE: please do not post links to illegal streams in the comments or allude to where people can find them. Illegal streams are bad and get us in trouble. Violators will be banned and comments nuked.

Lineups

Lineups will be posted when released by the club(s).

How to Watch

Sevilla vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Satudray, July 16, 2022

Kickoff: 7:00 a.m. ET, 12:00 p.m. BST, 8:00 p.m. Korea

TV: CBS Sports Network (USA), not televised (UK)

Streaming: SpursPLAY (£)