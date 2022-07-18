The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Monday, July 18

Happy monday everyone. I hope all you cool cats out there enjoyed your weekends.

And speaking of weekends, the Montreux Jazz Festival wrapped up yesterday!

I first heard of Montreux - though didn’t realise it at the time - when I listened to Smoke on the Water play on my radio. It wasn’t until diving into the band Queen that I knew where Montreux was or the significance of the town itself.

It’s been one of my bucket-list destinations for some time now - but that’s mostly for the festival. (The DC Jazz festival is coming up too ...)

Some great musicians have performed at Montreux: Bill Evans, Ella Fitzgerald, Miles Davis and many more. Heck - I gave you all a teaser during last week’s Mingus track!

We’re gonna bypass Mingus today, though, and instead venture into Nina Simone territory.

Nina Simone: The Montreux Years came out on vinyl a little over a year ago and I was struck by the cover jacket. The colours were so striking to me. And I listened to a teaser for it somewhere and I heard a voice so powerful that it pushed me to make the 45-minute drive to the record store the following day to pick up a copy.

Later that night I played sides A-D of that record. Though troubled by ill mental health, the Montreaux Years captured the very best of the High Priestess of Soul

She was an incredibly powerful artist. Not just in playing the piano, but her voice was so rich and deep. And even more important were the songs she composed.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Four Women, by Nina Simone

