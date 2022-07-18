The Djed Spence to Tottenham transfer deal is still done. Kind of. We think.

Tottenham Hotspur are still set to announced the transfer of Djed Spence from Middlesbrough. This is a fact. At least we think it is, because it still hasn’t happened. Despite Tottenham and ‘Boro having a “breakthrough” in his negotiations and Spence successfully completing a medical at Spurs on Friday — he even was photographed doing media with Tottenham’s social team! — we still haven’t gotten that confirmation email.

So what’s going on? Well, according to Alasdair Gold in Football.London, there are still “the last bits of paperwork” to be signed in order to make it officially official. Sounds like a formality, but Gold wouldn’t commit to the announcement coming on Monday, saying instead “early this week.”

So... Tuesday then?

I’m mostly joking, but it’s been a quiet Tottenham news day thus far with the team fresh back from Korea and likely getting readjusted to British Daylight Time. And truthfully, we don’t know what “the last bits of paperwork” are referring to. Did Lucas Moura playing 45 successful minutes at RWB mean something has changed? Has Daniel Levy added a clause somewhere? Did Conte want to be present for Spence’s signature? We don’t know!

This morning’s news is just one more datapoint in what has felt like Schrodinger’s Transfer — one that we all know (or at least hope) will happen but nobody knows exactly when. We’ve even seen photos of Djed Spence holding up a Tottenham shirt, which is the historic gold standard of a transfer going through and even THAT’S not enough right now, ffs Levy.

Of course, knowing my luck the announcement will come ten minutes after posting this article.