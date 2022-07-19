DONE DEAL: Tottenham announce Djed Spence as sixth summer signing

It’s another DONE DEAL. After weeks of stalled negotiations, Tottenham Hotspur have formally announced the signing of right wingback Djed Spence from Middlesbrough. He becomes Tottenham’s sixth signing of the summer, an incredible haul already and there are still multiple weeks left to go in the window.

According to reports, Spence is joining on a five year contract with an initial £12.5m fee that could rise as high as £19.5m if all escalators and conditions are set. Spence is a talented young wingback with a super high ceiling, but he’s a newcomer to the Premier League. He spent last season at Nottingham Forest where he excelled and helped Forest achieve promotion to the Premier Leauge.

Big things are expected of Spence, but it might take a while to realize those expectations. Truth is, he’s young and raw, and it might take him some time to get up to speed and get acclimated to the Premier League. But he has the raw tools to excel in the position under Conte or any other manager. Is he a good signing? Hard to say right now, but he has the potential to be a very good one.

Welcome to Tottenham, Djed Spence!