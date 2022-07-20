The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Wednesday, July 20

good morning everyone. you know, i thought yesterday was wednesday.

By popular demand, and because last week’s friendly overshadowed it, today we are recapping Sonny’s best goals of the 2021-22 season.

We concluded our countdown last week, with his gorgeous strike against Leicester taking the overall top spot! Click on those handy links for a more detailed look (and videos!) into each goal.

Remember, this unscientific method graded the goals on the quality of the strike, the significance it had on the game and its overall impact on the season.

Now, let’s move on with the recapping:

Goals 23 - 21

23. Arsenal (Match Week 6), 22. Newcastle (MW 8), 21. Norwich (MW 15)

Goals 20 - 16

20. Southampton (MW 23), 19. Newcastle (MW 31), 18. Watford (MW 3), 17. Palace (MW 19), 16. First goal vs. Aston Villa (MW 32)

Goals 15 - 11

15. Everton (MW 28), 14. Brentford (MW 14), 13. Liverpool (MW 18), 12. First goal vs. Leicester (MW 35), 11. Man City (MW 1)

Goals 10 - 6

10. First goal vs. West Ham (MW 30), 9. Leeds (MW 27), 8. Second goal vs. West Ham (MW 30), 7. First goal vs. Norwich (MW 38), 6. Liverpool (MW 36)

Goals 5 - 1

5. Third goal vs. Aston Villa (MW 32), 4. Arsenal (MW 22), 3. Liverpool (MW 36), 2. Second goal vs. Norwich (MW 38), Second goal vs. Leicester (MW 35)

So there you have it! Sonny nearly saved his best goal for last with that Golden Boot-winning goal against Norwich. But you know a goal is special when even Antonio Conte feels the heat.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Shakedown Street, by Donald Fagen

