DiMarzio: Paratici met with AC Milan over Tanganga, Ndombele, Reguilon

We’ve now moved out of the phase where Tottenham Hotspur should expect imminent incoming players and to one where the focus has shifted towards getting unwanted players out the door. To that end, Fabio Paratici has taken himself and his unlimited international minutes phone plan to Italy for a meeting with the top brass at AC Milan.

On the docket, according to Gianluca DiMarzio, is Japhet Tanganga. Paratici is currently working towards a potential loan for the young Spurs academy graduate, with AC Milan likely to have a purchase option of some sort. That’s all we know for now, but it’s not nothing.

But there’s more. DiMarzio also claims that there were other players discussed in today’s meeting — specifically Tanguy Ndombele and Sergio Reguilon. Spurs seem pretty desperate to get rid of Tanguy (for obvious reasons) but it does appear that Reguilon would have a market for his services, even as Tottenham acknowledge that he’s not a good fit for Antonio Conte’s tactics.

It does beg the question that if Conte is able to do a deal whether he’d return to England with a Milan player or two in his carry-on. I’m thinking especially of Yacine Adli, an attacking midfielder that would seem to fill the creative void vacated by Christian Eriksen that Conte seems so focused on eventually filling. I also would be thrilled at, say, Sandro Tonali as an addition to Tottenham’s stable of defensively minded mids.

Now, I’m quite certain Milan has absolutely no interest in letting either of those go (especially Tonali) so the above paragraph is more me huffing hopium than anything else, but still — wouldn’t it be sweet?

Honestly, Milan looks like a sneaky good side next season, and it would be a pretty good place for any of the above players to land. I wonder a bit about Tanganga’s playing time should he head there on loan, but so long as Spurs are able to either get a decent fee for him or he gets enough developmental minutes for Japhet to play his way back into Conte’s plans, I’m okay with it. We may know more about Paratici’s sojourn to Italy in due course.