The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Friday, July 22

Good morning and happy Friday everyone.

Thank goodness it is the end of the week too, because it has been a sweltering one.

I looked at the temperature yesterday around 1 p.m. Ninety-three degrees farenheit (33C) with 47% humidity, making it feel a stifling 101 (38).

Foolishly I went for a walk outside the day before, around the same time, and struggled to rein in my breath from unforgiving temperature.

I must have change out shirts on two or three occasions every day of the week, and am regretting not being able to do that on this Amtrak Northeast Regional, where the air conditioning has not reached my seat. Beside me a man sits in a sleeveless jersey.

That leads me to believe it is far too hot to sit and – almost literally – stew over a hoddle. And I know I am not the only one here under an excessive heat advisory. So many of you in the US and UK are dealing with extreme temperatures. It is most unpleasant!

We could all use a respite from these numerous heatwaves. I would even reckon that many of us here have our own methods of living through it.

I, for example, have recently discovered ice. Until this summer nearly every glass of water I imbibed at home was straight from the tap – room temperature. But now that I’ve started putting ice in my water, my world has changed for the better.

And before my long, grueling runs, I stick a towel in the freezer and wrap it around my neck as soon as I get home. Of course, I bring a portable bottle of water with me, slow down my pace and focus on my breathing. If a route has a water fountain, I always refill it.

You know, at certain times of the day, it’s probably unadvisable to do any sort of physical activity outdoors right now.

What are you doing to cope with the heat? Do share! A fellow huddler may just thank you for it.

Fitzie’s track of the day: What It Is, by Miles Davis

And now for your links:

