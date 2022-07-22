Report: Middlesbrough, Sunderland, QPR linked with loan for Spurs’ Parrott

One of the younger Tottenham Hotspur players who has quietly impressed in preseason is Irish striker Troy Parrott. Troy is coming off of a good loan last season in League One with MK Dons where he scored ten goals and tallied 7 assists, helping Dons to the promotion playoff.

Now, it looks like three second division clubs are eyeing him for another loan. The Northern Echo is reporting that both Middlesbrough and Sunderland are very interested in bringing in Parrott for the season. QPR has also submitted a loan proposal.

It makes sense. Troy has seen his impact in the game improve with time and maturity, and he’s publicly commented that last season at MK Dons is when things started to ‘click.’ It doesn’t seem like he’s going to be in Antonio Conte’s plans for this season, but he’s clearly ready for a Championship loan. If he can do well at a club that will give him regular minutes, it’s not out of the question to suggest that he could follow the Harry Kane Plan and crack Spurs’ first team in 2023-24.

Middlesbrough is now managed by Chris Wilder and feels like a good place for Troy to get some very good experience. Our friends at Roker Report, the SBN Sunderland blog, also seem keen on Troy; Sunderland is a massive northern club and it would be a pretty exciting opportunity to play in front of large home crowds every week. Sunderland also is quite familiar with Parrott as they played MK Dons in League One twice last season before being promoted.

We’re likely to see Troy involved in tomorrow’s friendly match vs. Rangers at Ibrox, which could be the last time we do this season in a Spurs shirt. The Echo suggests that Troy’s future could be sorted “in the next few days.”