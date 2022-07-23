Rangers vs. Tottenham Hotspur friendly: game time, open thread, and how to watch online

Roll on Tottenham Hotspur preseason! One week after Spurs went to the Far East to play two matches in Korea, Spurs are now heading to the Far North... Glasgow, that is. Spurs are in Scotland to play Rangers at the historic Ibrox stadium in a preseason friendly. It’s the Walter Tull Trophy, commemorating the first player of mixed heritage to play for Spurs and also the first to be signed to Rangers.

What will we see? Well, it won’t be Ben Davies who is nursing an injured ankle. However, we will likely see Yves Bissouma and Fraser Forster, who are home after missing the entire Korea trip with COVID, and also new signings Ivan Perisic and Clement Lenglet. It’s Lenglet who I’m most anticipating watching, as he’s quite likely going to be starting at LCB on week 1 against Southampton.

As always, this is a friendly and doesn’t mean anything, so don’t get bent out of shape if Tottenham lose this. At least they didn’t give up four goals to Minnesota United, right?

Well, after two glorious Korean friendlies that were inexplicably televised in the USA by CBS Sports Network, this time us Americans are out of luck. The match will be streamed SpursPLAY, Tottenham’s in-house premium streaming service (£45/year). HOWEVER, if you don’t mind pro-Rangers commentary, you can also pay a one-time fee of £7.99 to watch the match on Rangers TV.

Lineups

To be posted after they are released by the clubs.

How to Watch

Rangers vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Saturday, July 23, 2022

Kickoff: 10:00 a.m. ET, 3:00 p.m. BST

TV: not televised

Streaming: SpursPLAY (£45/year), Rangers TV (£7.99/match)