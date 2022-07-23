Rangers 1-2 Tottenham: Kane brace leads Spurs to preseason win at Ibrox

Tottenham Hotspur traveled to Glasgow today for a preseason friendly vs. Rangers at historic Ibrox Stadium, and despite going down to a first half goal emerged as 2-1 winners in the inaugural Walter Tull Memorial Cup. Harry Kane scored both of Tottenham’s goals, both in the second half and both emphatically. Son Heung-Min picked up assists for both goals.

Walter Tull was the first player of mixed race to play football at both Tottenham and Rangers, and the trophy was presented to former Spurs and Rangers striker Jermain Defoe. This was the first opportunity to see Tottenham new signings Ivan Perisic, Clement Lenglet, Yves Bissouma, and Djed Spence.

Here are my reactions from what turned out to be an entertaining football match!

First half reactions

Opening part of the first half was noticeably more intense than in earlier friendlies. The Patterns™ on full display.

Rangers early goal a defensive breakdown, started with a Sanchez giveaway. Goal might have taken a deflection off of Dier, hard to see.

Spurs very dangerous going forward, Deki had a couple of chances that he passed up because it would’ve been a right footed shot. The first time he shot with his preferred left, it resulted in a good save from the keeper.

Royal noticeably weak on the offensive side of the ball which we should be used to by now but somehow it’s still a thing.

Spurs ran some set piece plays, and it was noticeable!

Second half reactions