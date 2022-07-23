Rangers 1-2 Tottenham: Kane brace leads Spurs to preseason win at Ibrox

Tottenham Hotspur traveled to Glasgow today for a preseason friendly vs. Rangers at historic Ibrox Stadium, and despite going down to a first half goal emerged as 2-1 winners in the inaugural Walter Tull Memorial Cup. Harry Kane scored both of Tottenham’s goals, both in the second half and both emphatically. Son Heung-Min picked up assists for both goals.
Walter Tull was the first player of mixed race to play football at both Tottenham and Rangers, and the trophy was presented to former Spurs and Rangers striker Jermain Defoe. This was the first opportunity to see Tottenham new signings Ivan Perisic, Clement Lenglet, Yves Bissouma, and Djed Spence.
Here are my reactions from what turned out to be an entertaining football match!
First half reactions
- Opening part of the first half was noticeably more intense than in earlier friendlies. The Patterns™ on full display.
- Rangers early goal a defensive breakdown, started with a Sanchez giveaway. Goal might have taken a deflection off of Dier, hard to see.
- Spurs very dangerous going forward, Deki had a couple of chances that he passed up because it would’ve been a right footed shot. The first time he shot with his preferred left, it resulted in a good save from the keeper.
- Royal noticeably weak on the offensive side of the ball which we should be used to by now but somehow it’s still a thing.
- Spurs ran some set piece plays, and it was noticeable!
Second half reactions
- Curious that Conte had two actual right wing backs on the bench and opted instead to bring Lucas Moura in at halftime for Emerson Royal. Hmmmm. (And again, he was pretty good there!)
- Harry Kane’s goals were incredible. For his first, he picked up the ball at the top left of the box, took a dribble, and BANG, top corner. Unsaveable. What a strike. We’re winning the league.
- Kane’s second goal was just as good. Vintange combo between Son and Kane who fired home again. He looks in peak form and we are still two weeks away from the start of the season.
- Not really a Spurs observation, but Rangers’ Tavernier looks like a real player. Some smart club should buy him.
- This was our first real look at Yves Bissouma, and it felt like he didn’t have a ton to do as Spurs were funneling most of their attacks through the wide areas. Playing as a standard DM with Hojbjerg more advanced.
- Similarly but conversely, Pape Sarr looked a little tentative on the pitch today, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing. He wasn’t getting out of his comfort zone but also didn’t screw anything up. I’m increasingly of the opinion that we should keep him around, especially if Skippy’s health is going to be an issue.
- Djed Spence also had his debut. His first contribution was a good recovery tackle in Spurs’ box, but that undersells that he got beat by his man just prior. Looked raw with some physical tools, about what we expected.
- Was interested to see Lenglet in action, as he’s quite possibly going to be starting against Southampton. Impressed with his long passing, but I didn’t get a good or long enough look at him to be able to form any definitive opinions. Did notice he was caught out of position a couple of times but had an important block and some decent tackles.
- Ivan Perisic — wow. Impressed. Doesn’t move very quickly, but has excellent delivery and it’s obvious he’s already learned The Patterns™. Was giving instruction to Sess and others on where to move and when. Also has some really saucy moves, and put in a sweet overhead kick attempt in front of goal.
