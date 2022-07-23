Report: Swansea City, other Championship clubs keen on a loan deal for Spurs’ White

The 20-year-old homegrown midfielder is seeking interest from Championship sides to join on loan for the 2022/23 season.

White spent the second half of last season on the first team bench, with Antonio Conte blocking potential loan moves on the final day after having interest from a few Championship sides in the January window.

Never seeing game time after the window closed, and the first team making a push back into the Top 4 and securing Champions League football, White has continued to fall down the pecking order of midfielders at the club.

This hasn’t stopped Championship sides from reaching out to engage Tottenham in talks for the 20-year-old defensive midfielder on a possible loan.

According to Pete O’Rourke, a freelance reporter, Swansea City, and other Championship clubs are interested in Harvey White. Unable to find direct links of whom the “other clubs” may be, assumptions can be thrown around that clubs such as Hull City, Luton Town, and Sunderland would be interested just as they were in January.

Tottenham midfielder Harvey White is a loan target for Swansea and several other Championship clubs. #thfc #SwanseaCity — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) July 23, 2022

Since graduating from the academy, White has yet to make his Premier League debut but he’s made appearances in the Europa League Group Stages against Ludogorets Razgrad, and the famous FA Cup game tie against Marine.

White has continued to make impressions on the club as he wears the ‘captains' armband for the U23 team and in his 47 matches in the Premier League 2, White has produced 11 goals and 16 assists.

A loan move will be helpful for the 20-year-old to receive meaningful minutes in a league that just recently proved to be helpful for a Tottenham academy graduate who plays in the midfield.