Tottenham’s Ben Davies signs three year contract extension through 2025

Surprise! Tottenham Hotspur announced this morning that defender Ben Davies has signed a new contract with the club that will keep him at Tottenham Hotspur until summer of 2025.

✍️ We are delighted to announce that Ben Davies has signed a new contract with the Club which will run until 2025. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 25, 2022

The redemption arc of Davies over the past season or so has been nothing short of remarkable. Signed in 2014 to be the backup to Danny Rose at left back, Davies had been the epitome of consistent, but rarely outstanding in his position. Under Jose Mourinho, many Spurs fans were ready to cut him adrift entirely.

But under Antonio Conte, Davies has transitioned from a decent rotational left back to a rock solid left sided center back in Conte’s 3-4-3 system. And he’s been outstanding. Spurs have spent the summer unsuccessfully trying to get a world-class young LCB in to push (and eventually supplant) Davies. The club will no doubt continue that effort, but not because Davies is a bad option, but because that player can learn from him while they transition into the position. In the meantime Davies will no doubt continue to get starts, and will continue to play well.

If Davies stays at Tottenham through the duration of his new contract, he will be 32 years old and will have been at Spurs for 11 seasons. This new deal, basically, means that Ben Davies will have earned a Tottenham testimonial when he eventually retires. Who would’ve thunk it?