Troy Parrott to complete Preston North End medical before season loan

Last week we reported that young Tottenham striker Troy Parrott was wanted by multiple Championship clubs for a season long loan. The clubs in question included QPR, Sunderland, Swansea City, and Middlesbrough. It turns out, Parrott will be heading on loan, but not to any of those clubs.

Reports are emerging in multiple sources that Parrott will have a medical at Preston North End ahead of a season long loan there, as well as a contract extension at Tottenham Hotspur.

⚪️ TRANSFER LATEST: Preston look to have won the battle to sign Troy Parrott on loan from Spurs. Major blow for #SAFC, who had made loan offer for Irish international. #Boro were also interested, although not to the same extent as Sunderland...https://t.co/DbbkCJE20M — Scott Wilson (@Scottwilsonecho) July 25, 2022

As reported yesterday, Troy Parrott on his way to a season long loan and a new Spurs contract. He'll be having his medical at Preston today. https://t.co/muQLFp4hRq — Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) July 25, 2022

This is actually a very cool and good loan destination for Troy. Preston is a mid-table Championship club, but they play some fun football. Under manager Ryan Lowe, Preston play 3-4-1-2 formation that can occasionally shift to a 3-4-3. That provides some interesting tactical scenarios for Parrott, either as an inside forward or in a two-striker partnership. Troy will likely be lining up with Danish striker Emil Riis Jakobsen, Preston’s leading scorer who knocked in 16 goals last season. Parrott would ostensibly be replacing Cameron Archer, Preston’s second leading scorer with seven goals and who was on loan last season from Aston Villa.

The contract extension is good too because going into this season Troy only has a year left on his current deal. It’s a recognition that Troy might be a homegrown replacement for Harry Kane eventually; if Troy has a successful loan this year there’s every chance he could break into Tottenham’s first team next season.

Preston wasn’t an outstanding team last season, but there’s every suggestion that Troy will get significant minutes in England’s second flight. That’s the most important thing. I hope he’s able to spread his wings there before taking flight back to Spurs in 2023-24.