DONE DEAL: Troy Parrott signs new Spurs deal until 2025, heads to Preston on loan

Well, that didn’t take long! Early today, reports emerged that Tottenham Hotspur striker Troy Parrott was on the verge of striking a season long loan at Championship side Preston North End. Today, the club officially confirmed it, and more — Parrott has also signed a new contract at Spurs through 2025!

I won’t rehash everything I know about Preston — go read the other article for that — but what’s notable here is the contract extension at Spurs through 2025. That’s a MAJOR sign of two things: that the club thinks Troy Parrott can be a future star at Spurs, and that Troy is ready to do what he needs to do to break into Tottenham’s first team.

But first he needs to do what he hasn’t yet been able to do: impress in a Championship loan. Two years ago he was sent out to Millwall for the first half of the season, and was recalled after barely sniffing the field. It turns out he wasn’t ready for that level yet but has quietly impressed in League 2 and League 1 over the past year and a half. This is the real test. He’s waking into a good situation and an open starting position at Preston. Now he’s got to show everyone what he’s capable of.

We’ll be watching Troy closely this season!