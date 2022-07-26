The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Tuesday, July 26

good morning everybody. Treat yourself to a picture of a smouldering Ben Davies in celebration of his new contract!

I encountered a familiar problem on a recent trip to the supermarket: What snacks am I going to get?

That question has bested me for months now. As someone who eats a lot, I am always on the lookout for new - healthy - foods to eat between meals. I’m already on the lookout for food at 9 on mornings (even though I already had a balanced breakfast!).

I used to go for a protein bar, but that doesn’t quite do it as I now go to the gym early in the evening instead of late in the morning. These things like KIND Bars, various granola and cereal snacks, they only hold me off for maybe twenty minutes or so before I go scrounging about the cupboard again.

Sometimes I bring an entire bag of raw almonds to the desk with me and tend to them throughout the day. In addition to the other snacks.

Then there is fruit. I do love some fruit and have been eating much more of them recently to satisfy me before my next meal. Pineapples and blackberries especially have been helpful, but I’m fresh out after only two days. Fruit adds up!

Cereal is always an option, I guess. Yoghurt, too, I suppose. They’ve fallen in and out of the rotation lately (my last grocery run did include some peach-flavoured Greek yoghurt). So we’re trying.

And I found these packaged dark chocolate covered figs. I’m a sucker for figs. I love them. In the autumn I like to roast them with honey. But it isn’t fig season yet (at least for supermarkets). I tested one today, and it was pretty dang tasty. But there’s only like six in a bag (that cost $4.50 - and here I was thinking I had gotten a deal).

Help a hoddler-in-chief out here, folks. What do you go for when you get snacky? There are no bad suggestions!

Fitzie’s track of the day: Circle Game, by Joni Mitchell (and friends)

And now for your links:

