The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Wednesday, July 27

There are some breathtaking football grounds near (or in) the Arctic Circle. Take the Henningsvær in Lofoten, sitting on a rocky island surrounded by fish drying racks.

South-west of the Lofoten Islands lays Nuuk, the capital of Greenland. Its remote location and gorgeous scenery inspire this wonderful New York Times feature about Nuuk Stadium nestled in the town with a population of 17,000.

And it looks like the stadium is getting a make-over.

Bjarke Ingles Group (BIG) recently proposed a project of three parts: a national gallery of art, a commercial centre and a football stadium.

The national stadium’s dome roof is intended to be constructed to not only shelter the stadium from wintery conditions, but also provide a view of its surroundings. The wooden structure will also create a “warm inside as contrast to the rough Greenlandic climate”, according to the proposal published by Architecture Magazine. (more like ARCTIC-tecture Magazine, am I right?)

The mock-ups look lovely, especially with the snow:

A proposed new stadium for the Greenland National Team: Nuuk Stadium pic.twitter.com/wkDfYhRl5G — Front Office Sports (@FOS) July 16, 2022

But the stadium may not even be the best part of the group’s proposal.

“For the commercial center we propose a radial distribution of colorful pitched-roof houses as celebration of the traditional Greenlandic building typology,” the group said.

Your hoddler-in-chief, for one, would love to see this. Now all that’s left to do is to find transportation to Nuuk now, and then again after the project’s been completed.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Michigan, by The Milk Carton Kids

