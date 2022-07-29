Team news: Ben Davies back, but Oliver Skipp out for Roma friendly

There’s good news for you and/or the Ben Davies fan in your life. Tottenham Hotspur head coach Antonio Conte has given an update ahead of Spurs’ final preseason friendly of the season vs. Roma in Israel on Saturday, and Ben Davies looks like he’s back and ready to play.

Alasdair Gold and Rob Guest reported in Football.London that Davies has travelled with the Tottenham team and will likely feature in the match against Roma and Spurs’ previous manager Jose Mourinho. Davies picked up a knock after a heavy challenge in Spurs’ second friendly against Sevilla in South Korea. He missed Spurs’ win over Rangers at Ibrox completely, and there were worries that he might not be fit in time for Tottenham’s first Premier League match of the season against Southampton on August 6. Thankfully, it now looks like he’s back a little early, though I suspect he probably won’t play the whole match in Haifa.

However, the same can’t be said for Oliver Skipp. The same report says that Skippy has not travelled with the team for this final warm-up — Skipp apparently injured his foot in training last week. While that’s annoying, thankfully the injury doesn’t seem to be especially serious and even more thankfully not connected to the pubis injury that kept him sidelined for the entire second half of last season.

Elsewhere, Gold & Guest report that the usual suspects — Giovani Lo Celso, Sergio Reguilon, Tanguy Ndombele, and Harry Winks have remained in London as they are not a part of Antonio Conte’s plans. Joe Rodon also did not travel as he is expected to finalize an imminent loan to Ligue 1 side Rennes in France.

Tottenham’s match against Roma kicks off at 2:15 p.m. ET, 7:15 p.m. England. It is not televised, but will be streamed on SpursPLAY (£), Tottenham’s in-house streaming service.