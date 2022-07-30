Tottenham Hotspur vs. Roma friendly: game time, open thread, and how to watch online

Well, well, well. Look who it is. It’s our old friend manager Jose Mourinho. Tottenham Hotspur are in Israel, the Holy Land, to face AS Roma in what is billed as a friendly match but which, let’s face it, probably isn’t going to be very congenial.

There’s a whole bunch of #narrative at play here, not just because Jose is still salty that he got (rightfully) sacked by Spurs six days before a cup final. Tottenham are also apparently interested in Roma dribbly attacking midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo in what remains of the transfer window. And then there’s the location for today’s match, which has rustled all sorts of jimmies.

But ultimately, we’re here for the football and that’s what we’re going to focus on. This is Spurs’ last tune-up before the start of the Premier League season against Southampton on August 6. While Conte might throw us a curve-ball with his team selection, I have a feeling the lineup he puts out to start this match is going to be the lineup he’ll use with the Saints go marching into the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

Ben Davies is back, and that’s great. Ollie Skipp is out, and that’s less so — he is suffering from a foot injury sustained in training that apparently required stitches but he isn’t supposed to be out long. Tanguy Ndombele, Gio Lo Celso, Sergio Reguilon, and Harry Winks are all back in London.

Can’t wait to see what kind of veiled and not so veiled comments Jose puts out before and after this match, especially since Jose and Conte have... let’s just call it a less-than-collegial relationship in the past. I’m expecting copious amount of thrown shade.

Today’s match will be streamed on SpursPLAY, Tottenham’s in-house premium streaming service (£45/year). I’m told a replay of this match will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network on Sunday evening at 10:30 p.m. ET for Americans reading this blog.

UPDATE: For American viewers, today’s match MAY or MAY NOT be streamed on Paramount+. It’s hard to say — the preview says a replay at 6:05 p.m. ET, but click through and it says the stream starts at 2:05 p.m. ET. So don’t take this as gospel.

Lineups

To be posted no earlier than hour before the match.

How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Roma

Saturday, July 30, 2022

Kickoff: 2:15 p.m. ET, 7:15 p.m. BST

TV: not televised

Streaming: SpursPLAY (£45/year), Paramount+ (USA — maybe? We’re not sure, Paramount’s website is garbage, isn’t this fun? Wheeeee)