DONE DEAL: Spurs Women sign Angharard James from Orlando Pride

More signings! Fresh on the heels of Spurs Women’s announced signing of Polish international striker Nikola Karczewska, Spurs have added another player to their roster in Wales international midfielder Angharad James. She joins Spurs on a two year contract with an option for a third year after her contract at NWSL side Orlando Pride was terminated by mutual consent earlier in the spring.

We are delighted to announce the signing of Angharad James — Tottenham Hotspur Women (@SpursWomen) July 30, 2022

James becomes the fifth former Orlando Pride player to join Tottenham Hotspur in the past few years, and it’s almost becoming ridiculous at this point — Shelina Zadorsky, Alanna James, Alex Morgan, and new signing Amy Turner all played for the Pride before hopping across the pond to North London.

But James’ signing probably makes the most sense — she is Amy Turner’s fianceé. James and Turner played together at Orlando, but when Turner’s contract was cancelled in the wake of the investigation over whether Orlando’s coaching team violated the NWSL’s policy on harassment and bullying, it didn’t seem very likely that James would stick around either.

Interestingly, James and Turner are the second out couple currently in Tottenham Women’s squad, along with Zadorsky and Rosella Ayane. There’s probably a really interesting article about coupled players in women’s football and the dynamics at play both in personal relationship and in regards to competition. That’s an article I’d totally read.

James, 28, is an experienced player with more than 80 caps for the Wales national team and prior experience in English women’s football. A product of Arsenal’s academy, Angharad had 35 caps each for both Everton and Reading between 2017 and 2021 before playing a season with North Carolina Courage. She signed with Orlando this past March.

James is a pressing defensive midfielder, tenacious defensively, an exceptional anchor in a midfield pair or trio, and should slot in nicely in Rehanne Skinner’s tactical system. Skinner certainly seems to think so. “I am pleased to welcome Haz to the Club, having previously worked together at Arsenal and the Wales national team,” Skinner said. “She is a very experienced midfielder who will add quality to the team both in and out of possession. Her growth and impact on the pitch has been evident and we feel she will thrive in our style of play.”

James is Tottenham’s sixth signing of the offseason, joining Turner, Karczewski, Ramona Petzelberger, Ellie Brazil, and Drew Spence. Welcome to Tottenham, Angharad!