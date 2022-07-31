Women’s EURO final open thread: how to watch England vs. Germany, game time, tv channels

Hello Spurs fans! Tottenham Hotspur are flying back from Israel after a 1-0 preseason friendly loss to Roma in stifling heat and humidity, so we don’t expect a ton of Spurs news today. That’s okay, because there’s something more important going on — the Women’s European Championship finals between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium!

If you haven’t been following the Women’s Euros, well you’ve missed out on some fun football. This is a home tournament for England, and they’ve taken advantage of the home crowds and a historically good team to land in the finals against a Germany team that had yet to concede a goal until the semifinal win over France.

This should be a super fun match to watch. This is your open thread to watch it. The usual match thread rules apply.

England vs. Germany: Women’s Euro 2022 Finals

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET, 5:00 p.m. BST

Venue: Wembley Stadium, London, England

TV: ESPN (USA), BBC One (UK)

Stream: ESPN+ (USA), BBC iPlayer (UK)

