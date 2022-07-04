Verweij: Tottenham & Ajax agree €30m deal for Steven Bergwijn

It was a long, quiet weekend of transfer rumors, but apparently the window doesn’t respect American federal holidays, so here I am typing at the keyboard over morning coffee. According to Mike Verweij in De Telegraaf, there has been a breakthrough in talks between Tottenham Hotspur and Ajax for the transfer of Steven Bergwijn.

BREAKING: #Ajax en Spurs akkoord over transfersom @StevenBergwijn (30 miljoen euro) melden bronnen rondom Amsterdamse club. Aanvaller zelf op hoofdlijnen akkoord over contract tot 2027 en in startblokken om te worden gekeurd. ✅

https://t.co/GRhakWsoj0 — Mike Verweij (@MikeVerweij) July 4, 2022

The deal is reportedly five years for €30m, a transfer fee that includes performance-based escalators. It’s certainly a lot closer to what Tottenham were hoping to secure for Bergwijn’s fee, and it looks quite possible that Bergwijn will be Ajax’s record transfer — their previous record is the €22.5m they spent for Sebastien Haller last summer.

Verweij also reports that Bergwijn has agreed personal terms, and is likely to complete his medical with Ajax as soon as today.

We’ve been expecting this, so it’s not a surprise, but I’m still both surprised and a little sad that Stevie never seemed to work out at Tottenham. I have no doubt he’s going to crush it at Ajax; he was good in the Eredivisie before his Premier League move, and he’ll regularly be able to compete in Champions League with Ajax while playing in a league that better suits his strengths.

We wait for further confirmation.