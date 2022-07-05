The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Tuesday, July 5

Good morning all. for those of you interested to know what day of the week it is, it is tuesday (except for those of you for whom it is wednesday)

Sensational news dropped in the world of basketball last week. Kevin Durant reportedly wants to be traded from the Brooklyn Nets. The Phoenix Suns are apparently on his list, but the Nets reportedly will only entertain a trade offer for KD if Devin Booker goes the other way.

This would sound crazy but, as SB Nation’s The Bright Side of the Sun pointed out, Rudy Gobert was sent to Dallas for five first-round picks last week.

That’s an insane haul! Not that the Minnesota Timberwolves would have drafted well, anyways. And the Suns don’t particularly care for the draft.

Anyways, I was told this was a “Tottenham Hotspur blog”. In that spirit I would like to posit you this: Would you entertain a trade for one of Tottenham’s star players?

How about Kevin de Bruyne for Heung-min Son? Or Robert Lewandowski for Harry Kane? Or Virgil Van Dijk for Cristian Romero?

Now, you cannot take a freebie and pick a non-star player. For example, sentiments such as “I would trade Harry Winks for a cone with flake” are unwelcome, no matter how welcome an ice cream cone would be today. So let’s leave Winksy out of this please.

Is there a player out there for whom you’d mortgage Tottenham’s long-term future?

Fitzie’s track of the day: Blind Willie McTell, by Chrissie Hynde

And now for your links:

UK government announces roll-out of safe standing at select football grounds

Alasdair Gold: Tottenham players who are back for preseason training and when others return

The Athletic ($$): Chelsea reportedly considering move for Cristiano Ronaldo

Duncan Ferguson leaves Everton