Tottenham agree €32m fee with Ajax for Steven Bergwijn

We finally have movement on the Steven Bergwijn to Ajax transfer saga! Today, Fabrizio Romano and De Telegraaf’s Mike Verweij have both reported that there is verbal agreement on a fee of around €30m for the Dutch winger. While some details remain to be sorted, it’s enough for Romano to say those three beautiful little words.

Steven Bergwijn to Ajax, here we go! Deal almost done, Tottenham and Ajax closing on final details. Spurs always wanted €30m… and they will receive €30m fee. ⚪️ #Ajax



Bergwijn deal will be completed this week, personal terms were agreed since long time. pic.twitter.com/ULBdTi7E3u — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 5, 2022

Interestingly, Verweij says that the Bergwijn fee is going to be slightly higher, at €32.5m (£28m). It’s not clear whether or not this is a straight fee or whether it includes performance-based escalators. I assume the latter, but we really don’t know yet.

The holdup on this transfer has always been that Ajax just didn’t want to pay what Spurs were asking. But if this reporting is accurate, it means that Ajax basically caved to Spurs’ demands, because that’s pretty close to what Spurs wanted. Bergwijn is going to become Ajax’s most expensive signing, eclipsing that of Sebastien Haller last summer, and Tottenham are going to basically get their money back for the £26m they paid for Bergwijn from PSV a couple of years ago. That’s pretty darned good business.

The reporting states that Bergwijn will have his medical as soon as tomorrow (Wednesday) and the deal could be competed before the end of the day.