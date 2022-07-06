The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Wednesday, July 6

Good morning all.

It’s another Wednesday, and that means we must continue counting down Heung-min Son’s top 23 goals of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

Tottenham are about to embark on their South Korean trip, and it looks like we’ll get this wrapped up next week.

Today we count down Nos. 10-6 (apologies to those who cannot view embeds).

10. First goal vs. West Ham, Match Week 30

Gosh, what a gorgeous pass from Harry Kane. How many times have we seen him drop deep to provide the key ball?

But this is about Sonny. After some deft footwork inside the penalty box, Sonny rocketed the ball past the West Ham keeper, sending Tottenham Hotspur Stadium into delirium.

The race for the golden boot heats up.

9. Leeds, Match Week 27

There is a lot to like about this game. First, a 4-0 away win against Leeds. Second, Kane and Son break a Premier League record for most goal combinations.

And then this:

We saw something like this literally one highlight ago, but check out that first touch from Son, deftly controlling the ball with his chest after a long ball from Kane.

Long may their partnership continue.

8. Second goal vs. West Ham, Match Week 30

Son’s first goal may have sent Tottenham Hotspur Stadium into delirium, but his second sent them into the stars.

A goal to put up Spurs 3-1 against a London rival, in the 88th minute? Who here remembers when Spurs would concede these goals?

This was a huge moment in Tottenham’s top-four quest.

7. First goal vs. Norwich, Match Week 38

Well all remember this game, don’t we? Tottenham came into it needing a win, and once that was quickly settled the attention turned towards getting Son that Golden Boot.

And, whoo boy, did he have his chances and his frustrations. Tim Krul seemed to be having a classic GoalkeeperVsTottenham performance, and Sonny looked assured to be denied.

But never count out our boy, Sonny.

One of the best parts about this goal was Lucas Moura’s touch setting up Son. I couldn’t believe how good it was at the time. He and everyone on that squad were intent on getting Son that award.

But there is one goal against Norwich that will be remembered more. We’ll talk more about it next week.

6. Liverpool, Match Week 36

We love results that simultaneously contribute to Tottenham securing top four and Liverpool losing out on the Premier League title.

We also love this goal from Son that put Spurs 1-0 ahead of Liverpool at Anfield. Tottenham rarely win here, and a draw was a great result so late into the season.

It’s also great to see Antonio Conte’s thumbprint on the side here. Hugo Lloris distributes the ball to Emerson Royal, who passes to Kane. Kane then attracts many Liverpool defenders, spotting a pass to Ryan Sessegnon who quickly crosses into Son. A great team goal and one of the most important results this season.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Favorite Peeps, by Prateek Kuhad

