DONE DEAL: Spurs Women confirm signing of Brighton’s Ellie Brazil

Tottenham Hotspur Women have officially made their second addition this offseason. The club announced today that it has signed former Brighton & Hove Albion striker Ellie Brazil on a free transfer. She signed a two year deal with an option for a third year that could keep her at the club through 2025.

Brazil can basically be viewed as a reclamation project. The 23-year old had a quietly good year in her first season at Brighton back in 2018-19, tallying four goals and an assist, but injuries have dogged her career and she hasn’t scored in any of the past three seasons. She suffered a horrific ACL injury in November 2019 that ruled her out for the rest of the season, and never really regained her pre-injury form — in some ways she mirrors the career path of Tottenham’s own Jessica Naz, a promising young attacker who hasn’t quite put it together yet. Brazil also suffered a meniscus injury to her knee last April, causing her to miss the remainder of Brighton’s season.

Brazil is an energetic, pressing forward, who is pretty versatile and at times has played all over the pitch — FBRef has her playing in matches for Brighton as a central midfielder, right sided winger, wingback, and even a short cameo as a central defender. Brazil also has a wealth of experience in the England youth setup, some of which was under Rehanne Skinner herself, and in Serie A and Champions League games with Fiorentina.

It’s not the flashy, top drawer signing that Spurs fans have ben clamoring for, but Brazil should be good striker depth for next season, especially since both Rachel Williams and Angela Addison have left the club. That said, while I would expect her to be a piece of the puzzle and a solid contributor, I’m still anticipating that there’s more transfer window additions from Spurs Women in the coming days and weeks.

Spurs have also signed former Chelsea midfielder Drew Spence this offseason.