The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Thursday, July 7

good morning everyone.

Hulu recently released the second season (or series) for its original series (or programme?) Only Murders in the Building, starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez.

The show (or series? or broadcast?) first focuses on the murder of Tim Kono, a businessman who was slain inside the famed New York apartment complex. Amateur sleuths/podcasters played by Martin, Short and Gomez release these podcasts (exhibits? presentations?) weekly while they solve the case.

When I first began Only Murders, I was sceptical of Gomez. You know, her being from Disney fame and all. But those doubts were quickly put to rest as her deadpan style complements Martin’s physical comedy and Short’s grandiose delivery.

And I will say two of my favourite episodes of the TV (television?) show weren’t even about our detectives three. Heck, they played minor roles in them. The first featured the great Nathan Lane who plays Teddy Dimas, Arconia resident and deli store owner who communicates with his son via sign language.

The second great episode featured this week, centering on the life of Bunny Folger, the president of the board.

While Martin, Short and Gomez are the three big names in Only Murders, the show (series?) features many great actors whose lives orbit around other Arconia residents - including Sting!

The Upper West Side on which the Arconia is based - The Belnord - has a wild history of its own. The New York Times did a fun piece on it. It even has a few listings available for those of you with several million dollars (or pounds?) to spare.

Fitzie’s track of the day: 100% Endurance, by Yard Act (pardon the naughty words)

And now for your links:

