DONE DEAL: Steven Bergwijn finalizes €32m transfer to Ajax

It’s done. Steven Bergwijn is officially the second Tottenham Hotspur player out the door, completing a €32m move to Ajax in the summer transfer window. The move was announced by Tottenham’s social media team today.

Bergwijn had a somewhat tumultuous time in North London. He hit the ground running by scoring in his very first match at Spurs after signing from PSV, but the bulk of his tenure came under Jose Mourinho and Nuno Espirito Santo, neither of whom seemed particularly enamored by his ability. Bergwijn was also dogged by injuries during his time at Spurs, and the nail in his Tottenham coffin seemed to come last year when he was seemingly valued by Antonio Conte, but rarely picked to play.

Spurs fans will always remember him for the match against Leicester at the King Power last season where he entered as an injury time substitute with Spurs down 2-1, only to score two insane goals to send Tottenham to a 3-2 win. It was, without hyperbole, probably the most exhilarating Tottenham moment since the Miracle of Amsterdam.

The deal itself is a good one for Spurs — €30m with an additional €2.5m in performance-based add-ons. There’s some talk there might be a sell-on clause, but this is unconfirmed. Regardless, Stevie becomes Ajax’s record signing by a fair distance, and Tottenham get their money back for what they paid for him three seasons ago, which in this climate is pretty good business.

Bergwijn crushed it in the Eredivisie before moving to the Premier League, and is poised to do the same at Ajax. He’s a very good player. I somehow don’t think he’ll remain there long — some other continental or Premier League club will take a chance on him in a big money move at some point and I think he’ll go on to do big things. It’s just a shame that it didn’t happen at Spurs.

Thanks for everything, Stevie. We’ll always have the Leicester and Manchester City games.