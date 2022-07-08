The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Friday, July 8

good morning and happy friday everyone.

As some of you know, your hoddler-in-chief is a big Grateful Dead fan. Come December they will probably appear as the top artist in my “Spotify End of Year” widget. And every Saturday and Sunday I only play Dead songs from morning until evening.

I’m getting a bit of a head start this weekend, though, because Dead & Company are coming to Bristow, Virginia, and your hoddler-in-chief has snagged a ticket! Now, I have never driven to Bristow but it has to be fun, right?

Last time I went to a Dead & Co show I got to the venue more than an hour late, and it took me an hour-plus to find my car in the unlit Saratoga Springs park after the show (once I found it though it was easy to leave because everyone else had gone!).

There are so many songs I’d like to listen to for this show. And I’m gonna go through and take some guesses on which songs they’ll play, and also put some items on my wishlist! Here we go:

Definite: Drums/Space - This one’s easy because they play these two songs at every show.

Probable songs: Friend of the Devil, Bertha, Bird Song, Truckin’, Terrapin Station, Althea, Brown-eyed Woman, China Cat Sunflower - Dead & Co have played these songs often during the tour, but not in their most recent shows. I think there’s a good chance we’ll get a couple of these.

Dead & Co typically play around 19 songs per concert, so I can’t be wrong about everything.

Definitely not happening: Iko Iko, The Music Never Stopped, Scarlet-> Fire, Sugar Magnolias, Cassidy - Every song from their most recent concert (July 5) likely won’t be played today minus Drums/Space.

Fitzie’s wishlist: Give me at least one of Terrapin Station, Eyes of the World or St Stephen! I love those songs. Good Lovin’ would also be fun to dance to. I’ve been digging Deal and Mr Charlie lately, but they were played in recent shows. Bertha, Estimated Prophet and Not Fade Away (which I saw live before) would be so much fun too.

And give me at least one great cover, please! Dead & Co this tour have been playing Dear Mr Fantasy into Hey Jude. How freaking cool is that? I would love to be a part of that. There also was a snipped of A Love Supreme once, and covers of Visions of Johanna and The Weight.

And who knows? If your hoddler-in-chief is really lucky, he may even get Werewolves of London or Smokestack Lightning.

We will report back next week.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Good Lovin’, by the Grateful Dead

And now for your links:

