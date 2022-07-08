Lenglet medical completed in London, loan announcement imminent

Tottenham Hotspur are on the verge of completing another signing ahead of their preseason trip to Korea next week. Clement Lenglet reportedly arrived in London yesterday and spent the night at Hotspur Way, Spurs’ training ground, before completing a medical ahead of finalizing his season-long loan from Barcelona. That loan is expected to be completed and announced today.

Lenglet medical ongoing this morning. Spent the night at Hotspur Way (why wouldn't you?!) #Tottenham expect to complete loan move within 24hrs and get him on plane for the tour on Sat. More on #SSN and here: https://t.co/NR1BrG9S98 #thfc pic.twitter.com/yJMIrFk1Ms — Lyall Thomas (@SkySportsLyall) July 8, 2022

However, there’s some dispute as to whether or not Lenglet will be able to participate in Tottenham’s upcoming matches against a Korean all-star team and Sevilla. According to Dan Kilpatrick in the Evening Standard, there’s a question as to whether a visa will be completed in time for Lenglet to leave with the rest of the touring team.

The issue is less whether a visa will be granted (that seems to be a formality) but it may not be granted in time. It’s not clear whether Lenglet would be able to fly to Korea and train with the team without that visa in place, even if he were prohibited from playing in matches.

Either way, Lenglet looks to be the fifth first team signing for Spurs this offseason, a remarkable feat for a Tottenham side that historically leaves signings late in the window. This news also follows on the heels of Spurs’ confirmation of the €30m+ sale of Steven Bergwijn to Ajax.