Bournemouth latest club to inquire about Japhet Tanganga

Japhet Tanganga’s days in a Tottenham Hotspur kit may be coming to an end. The busy transfer window for Spurs is shifting more toward selling players that aren’t in Antonio Conte’s plan now, as we’ve seen already with the confirmation of Steven Bergwijn’s sale to Ajax.

Tanganga had a rough 2021-22 season, hobbled by injury and never really getting a chance to show Conte what he could do. His name has popped up a few times, most recently with a move to Serie A and AC Milan, but Charlie Eccleshare says another Premier League are interested in bringing him in.

Understand that Bournemouth and #THFC are in talks over a possible move for Japhet Tanganga. Loan and permanent being discussed. Spurs open to a move if the right offer comes in.



AFC Bournemouth would be a pretty good landing spot for Tanganga. The Cherries did the yo-yo and are back up after finishing second in the Championship, gaining automatic promotion with Fulham. They’re in need of defenders and Tanganga would provide Scott Parker a solid option. Parker is very familiar with Tanganga, having worked with him when Parker was involved with Spurs youth academy. While we don’t know where Tanganga prefers just yet, the first priority is to secure playing time so having a manager who knows what you’re capable of certainly doesn’t hurt.

We have openly wondered if Tanganga would suit the role of RCB or RWB in Conte’s system. The 23-year-old started last season for Nuno Espirito Santo four times before finding himself moved to the bench with knocks and then falling behind Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty. The change in manager didn’t result in more playing time either, then his knee injury ended the season unceremoniously. While there’s been no indication he’s unhappy, he’s almost certainly not going to play for Conte unless a rash of injuries happen. A move away makes a ton of sense.

No fee has been discussed and, as Eccleshare has mentioned, this may be a loan deal if the club aren’t quite ready to sell.