Report: Sunderland complete deal for Jack Clarke

Jack Clarke was signed in 2019 to become the latest and greatest winger for Tottenham Hotspur.

However, after three years of being loaned out to Championship sides, the 21-year-old Englishmen has finally moved on from Spurs to get a chance to prove himself.

Originally purchased for €10 million in the summer of 2019, Clarke was entering the final year of his four-year contract with Tottenham. Having made 15 appearances in the Premier League 2 Spurs squad, Clarke scored three goals and tallied four assists in 1,200 minutes.

It just wasn’t enough for the 2019 signing to crack his way into the first team with the likes of Lucas Moura, Steven Bergwijn, and Dejan Kulusevski in front of him.

Now, Clarke gets to reshape his career with the newly promoted Championship Sunderland side. Clarke joined the League One club in the second half of the 2021/22 season, helping push for the club to reach promotion.

In the 20 games, he played with the club, Clarke one goal and assisted four times in roughly 1,100 minutes. In the League One Play-Offs, Clarke played an instrumental role to get the club one step closer to the top flight.

Now Clarke gets to permanently stay with the Sunderland Till I Die faithful after the two clubs agreed to an undisclosed transfer fee for the 21-year-old, according to the Football Insider.

For Tottenham, this is the second signing from the 2019/2020 season to depart the club with many anticipating one or two more to leave in the coming weeks