DONE DEAL: Tottenham announce Clement Lenglet signing on loan from Barcelona

And then there were five. Tottenham Hotspur just announced what everyone knew was coming — the signing of French central defender Clement Lenglet from Barcelona. Tottenham made the announcement Friday afternoon on social media.

✍️ We are delighted to announce the signing of Clément Lenglet on a season-long loan from Barcelona, subject to international clearance and a work permit. #WelcomeLenglet — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 8, 2022

Lenglet is joining on a season-long loan and not as a permanent signing. The details are a bit murky, but the latest reporting suggested that Spurs are paying a small loan fee to Barca and are paying for most — but not all — of Lenglet’s Barcelona wages. The last we heard there is NOT a purchase option on this loan, but some weird reporting made it sound like that could be added on at a later date... take that with a grain of salt.

Lenglet is ostensibly coming in as depth and rotation for Tottenham’s first choice LCB Ben Davies. He’s coming off of a somewhat disappointing tenure with a pretty mediocre Barcelona side, but he joined the Spanish giants as a very promising young CB from Sevilla, and there’s hope that he could regain that kind of form in an Antonio Conte back three formation at Spurs.

He’s still waiting on a visa and work permit so there’s some question still as to whether he’ll be joining the team for their preseason trip to Korea. But regardless, Spurs have got another player in early, and that’s good news.

Welcome to Tottenham, Clement Lenglet!